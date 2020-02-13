Box: Duchesne 47, O'Fallon Christian 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|5
|2
|4
|4
|15
|Duchesne
|14
|13
|11
|9
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|1-15
|1-7
|403/25
|744/46
|Duchesne
|11-10
|6-2
|722/45
|820/51
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|11
|5-5
|0
|1-1
|4
|Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|9
|2-2
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-1
|1
|Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Amanda Maasen (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Stephanie Umunna (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|1