Box: Duchesne 47, O'Fallon Christian 15
1234Final
O'Fallon Christian524415
Duchesne141311947
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian1-151-7403/25744/46
Duchesne11-106-2722/45820/51
O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)115-501-14
Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)92-21-12-21
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)73-301-11
Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)63-3000
Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)52-201-21
Amanda Maasen (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)42-2001
Stephanie Umunna (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)301-101
Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)21-100-21
