Box: Duchesne 30, O'Fallon Christian 18
1234Final
Duchesne6612630
O'Fallon Christian727218
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne12-107-2752/34840/38
O'Fallon Christian1-161-8421/19774/35
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)81-11-13-62
Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)702-21-21
Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)602-204
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)42-2002
Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)42-200-43
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)1001-31
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
