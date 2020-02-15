Box: Duchesne 30, O'Fallon Christian 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|6
|6
|12
|6
|30
|O'Fallon Christian
|7
|2
|7
|2
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|12-10
|7-2
|752/34
|840/38
|O'Fallon Christian
|1-16
|1-8
|421/19
|774/35
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|1-1
|3-6
|2
|Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|7
|0
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|4
|Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-4
|3
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.