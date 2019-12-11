|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|1-2
|1-1
|116/39
|127/42
|Duchesne
|1-2
|1-0
|96/32
|141/47
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|16
|1-1
|4-4
|2-4
|2
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-3
|4
|Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|0
|4-6
|4
|Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Bailey Stefanski (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1