Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Rosati-Kain000029
Duchesne000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain1-21-1116/39127/42
Duchesne1-21-096/32141/47
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)161-14-42-42
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)73-301-34
Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)61-104-64
Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)51-11-102
Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)31-101-25
Bailey Stefanski (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)21-1001
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Fr.)1001-41

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.