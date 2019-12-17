Box: Duchesne 42, Wright City 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|9
|9
|5
|7
|30
|Duchesne
|9
|12
|14
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|2-2
|0-1
|140/35
|132/33
|Duchesne
|3-2
|1-0
|183/46
|211/53
|Wright City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|18
|8-8
|0
|2-3
|2
|Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-3
|1
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-3
|1
|Bailey Stefanski (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2