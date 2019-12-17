Box: Duchesne 42, Wright City 30
Box: Duchesne 42, Wright City 30

  • 0
1234Final
Wright City995730
Duchesne91214742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City2-20-1140/35132/33
Duchesne3-21-0183/46211/53
Wright City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)188-802-32
Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)72-21-10-22
Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)63-300-31
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)62-202-21
Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)21-1004
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Fr.)21-100-31
Bailey Stefanski (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)1001-22
