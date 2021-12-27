 Skip to main content
Box: Dupo 42, Bluford Webber 29
Box: Dupo 42, Bluford Webber 29

1234Final
Bluford Webber1259329
Dupo15127842
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bluford Webber0-10-029/2942/42
Dupo8-44-0453/453372/372
Bluford Webber
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)126-2200-30
T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)105-1300-20
Kyann Prater (#21, Jr.)84-500-10
Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)71-51-22-20
Abby Francis (#23, Sr.)40-61-31-20
Cecilia Armstrong (#15, Sr.)10-601-20
