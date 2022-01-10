Box: Dupo 47, Metro-East Lutheran 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|6
|3
|5
|0
|14
|Dupo
|16
|15
|12
|4
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|1-9
|0-0
|260/26
|400/40
|Dupo
|12-7
|5-0
|762/76
|645/64
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)
|24
|11-21
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)
|14
|2-8
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|Alexia Lewis (#32, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|Mikenna Reichling (#25, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|0
