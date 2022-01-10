 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Dupo 47, Metro-East Lutheran 14
Box: Dupo 47, Metro-East Lutheran 14

1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran635014
Dupo161512447
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran1-90-0260/26400/40
Dupo12-75-0762/76645/64
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)2411-210-12-40
Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)142-83-31-20
Alexia Lewis (#32, Jr.)51-21-40-20
Mikenna Reichling (#25, Sr.)21-1000
T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)21-300-20
