|Final
|Dupo
|49
|Valmeyer
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Dupo
|13-11
|8-2
|860/36
|896/37
|Valmeyer
|8-16
|4-6
|868/36
|1037/43
|Dupo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Miller (#4, Jr.)
|14
|4-8
|2-7
|0-1
|3
|Kylie Eschmann (#11, Sr.)
|5
|2-7
|0-2
|1-2
|4
|Avery Proffer (#12)
|5
|1-3
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|Tessa Knowlton (#23)
|4
|1-9
|0
|2-2
|1
|Ava Reeves (#24)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|3
|Kadence Seitz (#3)
|2
|1-7
|0
|0
|0