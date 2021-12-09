 Skip to main content
Box: Dupo 53, Lebanon, Illinois 10
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois071210
Dupo181817053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois1-20-171/24165/55
Dupo5-32-0284/95261/87
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alexia Marwa (#5, Jr.)4011-30
Hannah Krumsieg (#13, So.)3101-24
Jayden Luna (Fr.)2100-23
Chloe Nordmann (#14, Fr.)1001-20
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)175-62-31-41
Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)125-170-12-61
Kyann Prater (#21, Jr.)94-901-20
T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)84-6000
Abby Francis (#23, Sr.)51-51-303
Maddie Ehrhard (#24, So.)21-2001
