Box: Dupo 53, Lebanon, Illinois 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0
|7
|1
|2
|10
|Dupo
|18
|18
|17
|0
|53
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|1-2
|0-1
|71/24
|165/55
|Dupo
|5-3
|2-0
|284/95
|261/87
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alexia Marwa (#5, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|Hannah Krumsieg (#13, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Jayden Luna (Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|3
|Chloe Nordmann (#14, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)
|17
|5-6
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)
|12
|5-17
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|Kyann Prater (#21, Jr.)
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-2
|0
|T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Francis (#23, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-3
|0
|3
|Maddie Ehrhard (#24, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
