Box: Dupo 54, O'Fallon First Baptist 23

1234Final
O'Fallon First Baptist649423
Dupo201615354
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon First Baptist0-20-056/2896/48
Dupo14-86-0871/436742/371

O'Fallon First Baptist
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)2410-2604-40
Alexia Lewis (#32, Jr.)105-60-500
Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)60-22-500
T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)42-500-10
Kaylyn Woods (#20, Fr.)42-4000
Maddie Ragsdale (#5, Sr.)30-11-500
Adrienne Latimer (#2, Fr.)21-1000
Maddie Ehrhard (#24, So.)10-20-11-20
