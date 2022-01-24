Box: Dupo 54, O'Fallon First Baptist 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon First Baptist
|6
|4
|9
|4
|23
|Dupo
|20
|16
|15
|3
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon First Baptist
|0-2
|0-0
|56/28
|96/48
|Dupo
|14-8
|6-0
|871/436
|742/371
People are also reading…
|O'Fallon First Baptist
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Octavia Heidelberg (#33, Sr.)
|24
|10-26
|0
|4-4
|0
|Alexia Lewis (#32, Jr.)
|10
|5-6
|0-5
|0
|0
|Alexis Curtis (#3, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|T'Yonna Burris (#35, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-1
|0
|Kaylyn Woods (#20, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Ragsdale (#5, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|Adrienne Latimer (#2, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Ehrhard (#24, So.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0