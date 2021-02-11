 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 53, Collinsville 41
Box: East St. Louis 53, Collinsville 41

1234Final
Collinsville000041
East St. Louis000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville0-30-3120/40171/57
East St. Louis1-01-053/1841/14
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jenna Scheller (#45, So.)167-140-12-33
Jordan Gary (#25, So.)73-60-11-24
Riley Doyle (#34, Sr.)60-62-301
Katie Bardwell (#20, So.)31-201-20
Megan Janson (#10, So.)31-30-11-21
Ella Guerrero (#13, Fr.)21-50-300
Astacia Bush (#23, Sr.)20-60-12-22
Orianna Givens (#35, Sr.)20-10-12-21
Collinsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
