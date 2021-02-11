Box: East St. Louis 53, Collinsville 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Collinsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|East St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|0-3
|0-3
|120/40
|171/57
|East St. Louis
|1-0
|1-0
|53/18
|41/14
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jenna Scheller (#45, So.)
|16
|7-14
|0-1
|2-3
|3
|Jordan Gary (#25, So.)
|7
|3-6
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|Riley Doyle (#34, Sr.)
|6
|0-6
|2-3
|0
|1
|Katie Bardwell (#20, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Megan Janson (#10, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Ella Guerrero (#13, Fr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-3
|0
|0
|Astacia Bush (#23, Sr.)
|2
|0-6
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Orianna Givens (#35, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Collinsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
