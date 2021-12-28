Box: East St. Louis 61, O'Fallon JV 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|18
|17
|14
|12
|61
|O'Fallon JV
|13
|6
|13
|14
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|6-5
|1-2
|629/57
|557/51
|O'Fallon JV
|0-2
|0-0
|81/7
|113/10
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jazmine Young (#15)
|19
|9-11
|0-3
|1-6
|1
|Shakara McCline (#20, Jr.)
|18
|3-5
|3-4
|3-5
|1
|Janiyah Brown (#2, Jr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|Derrica Branch (#3, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Alicia Cross (#24, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Ryale Mosely (#10, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|East St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
