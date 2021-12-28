 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 61, O'Fallon JV 46
1234Final
East St. Louis1817141261
O'Fallon JV136131446
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis6-51-2629/57557/51
O'Fallon JV0-20-081/7113/10
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jazmine Young (#15)199-110-31-61
Shakara McCline (#20, Jr.)183-53-43-51
Janiyah Brown (#2, Jr.)92-51-32-30
Derrica Branch (#3, Sr.)72-31-300
Alicia Cross (#24, Jr.)42-4002
Ryale Mosely (#10, So.)42-4001
East St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
