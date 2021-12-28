 Skip to main content
Box: East St. Louis 76, Riverview Gardens 30
1234Final
Riverview Gardens787830
East St. Louis221931476
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens6-83-0458/33625/45
East St. Louis6-51-2629/45557/40
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jazmine Young (#15)166-101-21-13
Ryale Mosely (#10, So.)124-61-11-20
Lamyjah Suggs (#25, Jr.)103-61-21-20
LaMyzia Suggs (#32, Jr.)72-41-50-21
Derrica Branch (#3, Sr.)60-52-403
Shakara McCline (#20, Jr.)63-50-100
Mikayla Lee (#4, Sr.)51-21-20-20
Camya Pitts (#35, So.)42-4000
Heaven Williams (#13)42-4003
Janiyah Brown (#2, Jr.)41-502-20
Tamar Randall (#22)21-2000
