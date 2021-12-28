Box: East St. Louis 76, Riverview Gardens 30

|1
|Riverview Gardens
|7
|8
|7
|8
|30
|East St. Louis
|22
|19
|31
|4
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|6-8
|3-0
|458/33
|625/45
|East St. Louis
|6-5
|1-2
|629/45
|557/40
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jazmine Young (#15)
|16
|6-10
|1-2
|1-1
|3
|Ryale Mosely (#10, So.)
|12
|4-6
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Lamyjah Suggs (#25, Jr.)
|10
|3-6
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|LaMyzia Suggs (#32, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-5
|0-2
|1
|Derrica Branch (#3, Sr.)
|6
|0-5
|2-4
|0
|3
|Shakara McCline (#20, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Mikayla Lee (#4, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|Camya Pitts (#35, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Heaven Williams (#13)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Janiyah Brown (#2, Jr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Tamar Randall (#22)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
