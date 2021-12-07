Box: Edwardsville 47, O'Fallon 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|9
|11
|8
|17
|45
|Edwardsville
|9
|11
|16
|11
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|7-1
|1-1
|466/58
|335/42
|Edwardsville
|7-1
|2-0
|426/53
|333/42
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-3
|3
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|2
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|2
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edwardsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0-1
|1
|Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|3
|Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|2
|Ellie Neath (#22, 5-3, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Ella Cook (#12, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Kate Conner (5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
