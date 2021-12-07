 Skip to main content
Box: Edwardsville 47, O'Fallon 45
1234Final
O'Fallon91181745
Edwardsville911161147
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon7-11-1466/58335/42
Edwardsville7-12-0426/53333/42
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)13601-33
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)11312-22
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)10213-42
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)90305
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)21000
EdwardsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)135101
Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)13230-11
Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)10402-43
Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)6104-42
Ellie Neath (#22, 5-3, G, Fr.)21004
Ella Cook (#12, 5-8, G, Jr.)2002-21
Kate Conner (5-6, G, Sr.)1001-21
