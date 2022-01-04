 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Edwardsville 49, East St. Louis 36
0 comments

Box: Edwardsville 49, East St. Louis 36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
East St. Louis75121236
Edwardsville717111449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis7-61-3728/56661/51
Edwardsville13-44-0960/74731/56
East St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
EdwardsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)28826-90
Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)105003
Zay Hoover (#24, 5-8, G, Fr.)5201-31
Ellie Neath (#22, 5-3, G, Fr.)4102-20
Blakely Hockett (#15)2100-10
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News