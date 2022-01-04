Box: Edwardsville 49, East St. Louis 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|7
|5
|12
|12
|36
|Edwardsville
|7
|17
|11
|14
|49
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|7-6
|1-3
|728/56
|661/51
|Edwardsville
|13-4
|4-0
|960/74
|731/56
|East St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Edwardsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|28
|8
|2
|6-9
|0
|Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Zay Hoover (#24, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|1
|Ellie Neath (#22, 5-3, G, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Blakely Hockett (#15)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.