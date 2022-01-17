 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Edwardsville 62, Althoff 23
Box: Edwardsville 62, Althoff 23

1234Final
Althoff000023
Edwardsville000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff7-182-4895/361129/45
Edwardsville17-46-01185/47876/35
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
EdwardsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)23625-52
Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)17710-11
Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)13412-21
Molly Peel (#30, 5-8, G, So.)5012-21
Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)21003
Blakely Hockett (#15)21000
