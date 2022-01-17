Box: Edwardsville 62, Althoff 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Edwardsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|7-18
|2-4
|895/36
|1129/45
|Edwardsville
|17-4
|6-0
|1185/47
|876/35
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Edwardsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|23
|6
|2
|5-5
|2
|Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|17
|7
|1
|0-1
|1
|Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|1
|Molly Peel (#30, 5-8, G, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Blakely Hockett (#15)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
