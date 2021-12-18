Box: Edwardsville 62, Parkway North 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|9
|10
|6
|0
|25
|Edwardsville
|21
|11
|19
|11
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|2-4
|0-0
|198/33
|279/46
|Edwardsville
|10-1
|3-0
|606/101
|406/68
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emmie Marshall (#30, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-4
|1
|Madison Adolphsen (#34, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Grace Campbell (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Malina Roberson (#2, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0
|Edwardsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|23
|7
|3
|0
|2
|Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|2
|Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ellie Neath (#22, 5-3, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blakely Hockett (#15)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ashlyn Hauk (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|0
|Ella Cook (#12, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Zay Hoover (#24, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
