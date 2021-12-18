 Skip to main content
Box: Edwardsville 62, Parkway North 25
1234Final
Parkway North9106025
Edwardsville2111191162
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North2-40-0198/33279/46
Edwardsville10-13-0606/101406/68
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emmie Marshall (#30, 5-7, G, Sr.)17423-41
Madison Adolphsen (#34, 5-11, F, Sr.)5201-23
Grace Campbell (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)21004
Malina Roberson (#2, 5-10, F, Sr.)1001-40
EdwardsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)237302
Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)13601-12
Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)7112-21
Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)42001
Ellie Neath (#22, 5-3, G, Fr.)42000
Blakely Hockett (#15)42000
Ashlyn Hauk (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)3003-40
Ella Cook (#12, 5-8, G, Jr.)2002-40
Zay Hoover (#24, 5-8, G, Fr.)21004
