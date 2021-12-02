Box: Edwardsville 66, Alton 44

|1
|Edwardsville
|19
|23
|7
|17
|66
|Alton
|12
|15
|6
|11
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|5-1
|1-0
|332/55
|253/42
|Alton
|3-1
|0-1
|254/42
|191/32
|Edwardsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|33
|6
|5
|6-7
|1
|Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|16
|4
|0
|8-8
|2
|Kate Conner (5-6, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-4
|2
|Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|3
|Ellie Neath (#22, 5-3, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
