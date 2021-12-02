 Skip to main content
Box: Edwardsville 66, Alton 44
Box: Edwardsville 66, Alton 44

1234Final
Edwardsville192371766
Alton121561144
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville5-11-0332/55253/42
Alton3-10-1254/42191/32
EdwardsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)33656-71
Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)16408-82
Kate Conner (5-6, G, Sr.)9114-42
Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)6013-43
Ellie Neath (#22, 5-3, G, Fr.)21003
Edwardsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
