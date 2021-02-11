 Skip to main content
Box: Edwardsville 75, Belleville East 49
Box: Edwardsville 75, Belleville East 49

1234Final
Edwardsville000075
Belleville East89131949
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville2-02-0132/6686/43
Belleville East1-10-1110/55125/62
Edwardsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Butler (#15, Sr.)199-1001-62
Amiya Cole (#1, Sr.)63-10002
Laylah Jackson (So.)51-101-1002
Beyla Smith (#5, Sr.)51-101-1000
Sophia Tantillo (#14, So.)42-10000
Ava Hamilton (#21, So.)42-10001
Grace Riley (#3, Sr.)21-1003
Orionna Brown (#25, Jr.)21-10002
Micah Olden (#2, Jr.)21-10001
