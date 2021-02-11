Box: Edwardsville 75, Belleville East 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Edwardsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Belleville East
|8
|9
|13
|19
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|2-0
|2-0
|132/66
|86/43
|Belleville East
|1-1
|0-1
|110/55
|125/62
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Butler (#15, Sr.)
|19
|9-10
|0
|1-6
|2
|Amiya Cole (#1, Sr.)
|6
|3-10
|0
|0
|2
|Laylah Jackson (So.)
|5
|1-10
|1-10
|0
|2
|Beyla Smith (#5, Sr.)
|5
|1-10
|1-10
|0
|0
|Sophia Tantillo (#14, So.)
|4
|2-10
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Hamilton (#21, So.)
|4
|2-10
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Riley (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Orionna Brown (#25, Jr.)
|2
|1-10
|0
|0
|2
|Micah Olden (#2, Jr.)
|2
|1-10
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.