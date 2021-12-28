 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Edwardsville 76, Marquette 64
0 comments

Box: Edwardsville 76, Marquette 64

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Edwardsville000076
Marquette000064
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville12-43-0911/57695/43
Marquette7-50-0679/42670/42
EdwardsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)4010311-153
Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)17332-21
Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)15414-61
Ashlyn Hauk (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)21001
Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)21004
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)2310-170-13-44
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)161-24-92-23
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)152-33-52-30
Kate Dolson (#22, G)61-21-21-23
Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)42-70-204
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News