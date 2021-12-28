Box: Edwardsville 76, Marquette 64

|1
|Final
|Edwardsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|12-4
|3-0
|911/57
|695/43
|Marquette
|7-5
|0-0
|679/42
|670/42
|Edwardsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Harris (#25, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|40
|10
|3
|11-15
|3
|Macy Silvey (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-2
|1
|Elle Evans (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-6
|1
|Ashlyn Hauk (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Garner (#14, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|23
|10-17
|0-1
|3-4
|4
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|16
|1-2
|4-9
|2-2
|3
|Trinity Gygi (#10, G)
|15
|2-3
|3-5
|2-3
|0
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|6
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-2
|0
|4
