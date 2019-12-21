Box: Edwardsville 86, Visitation 40
Box: Edwardsville 86, Visitation 40

1234Final
Edwardsville2730151486
Visitation91017440
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville11-03-0687/62356/32
Visitation3-50-1405/37474/43
Edwardsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)16331-12
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)111300
Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)8008-102
Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)30101
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)21001
