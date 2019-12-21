Box: Edwardsville 86, Visitation 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Edwardsville
|27
|30
|15
|14
|86
|Visitation
|9
|10
|17
|4
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|11-0
|3-0
|687/62
|356/32
|Visitation
|3-5
|0-1
|405/37
|474/43
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|16
|3
|3
|1-1
|2
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|0
|0
|8-10
|2
|Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1