 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Elsberry 27, Trinity 15
0 comments

Box: Elsberry 27, Trinity 15

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Trinity242715
Elsberry6213627
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-10-015/1527/27
Elsberry2-00-070/7043/43
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-60-10-24
Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)40-21-51-22
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)31-70-21-41
Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)21-300-21
Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)21-300-45
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports