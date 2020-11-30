Box: Elsberry 27, Trinity 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|2
|4
|2
|7
|15
|Elsberry
|6
|2
|13
|6
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-1
|0-0
|15/15
|27/27
|Elsberry
|2-0
|0-0
|70/70
|43/43
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0-2
|4
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-5
|1-2
|2
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-7
|0-2
|1-4
|1
|Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-4
|5
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
