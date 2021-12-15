Box: Elsberry 41, Liberty (Wentzville) 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Elsberry
|13
|7
|14
|7
|41
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|3
|2
|10
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Elsberry
|4-1
|0-0
|193/39
|184/37
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-5
|0-2
|151/30
|247/49
|Elsberry
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tess Roberts
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|4
|Mariah Mhandu (So.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|0
|Kennedi Brower
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Allison Schniepp (Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-6
|2
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
|Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
Tags
