Box: Elsberry 41, Liberty (Wentzville) 20
Box: Elsberry 41, Liberty (Wentzville) 20

1234Final
Elsberry13714741
Liberty (Wentzville)5321020
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Elsberry4-10-0193/39184/37
Liberty (Wentzville)0-50-2151/30247/49
Elsberry
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Tess Roberts8400-14
Mariah Mhandu (So.)4004-60
Kennedi Brower3101-24
Allison Schniepp (Sr.)2002-62
Blair Wise (Jr.)1001-24
Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)1001-21
Kylee Orf (Sr.)1001-32
