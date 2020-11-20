 Skip to main content
Box: Elsberry 43, Winfield 28
1234Final
Elsberry000043
Winfield000028
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Elsberry1-00-043/4328/28
Winfield0-10-028/2843/43
Elsberry
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)11410-10
Chloe Kaimann (#22, G, Sr.)6104-102
Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)5201-31
Rebecca Bradshaw (#11, F, Fr.)4102-33
Lily Boschert (#10, G, So.)1001-23
Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)1001-20
