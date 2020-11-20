Box: Elsberry 43, Winfield 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Elsberry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Elsberry
|1-0
|0-0
|43/43
|28/28
|Winfield
|0-1
|0-0
|28/28
|43/43
|Elsberry
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|0
|Chloe Kaimann (#22, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-10
|2
|Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|1
|Rebecca Bradshaw (#11, F, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|3
|Lily Boschert (#10, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
