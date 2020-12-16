Box: Elsberry 44, Liberty (Wentzville) 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12
|7
|13
|6
|38
|Elsberry
|3
|13
|7
|21
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-4
|0-2
|177/35
|247/49
|Elsberry
|4-1
|0-0
|169/34
|155/31
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Frey
|21
|7
|0
|7-7
|3
|Toni Patterson (Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Blair Wise (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Megan Geisler (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mariah Mhandu (Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dori Earle (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
