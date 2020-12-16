 Skip to main content
Box: Elsberry 44, Liberty (Wentzville) 38
Box: Elsberry 44, Liberty (Wentzville) 38

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)12713638
Elsberry31372144
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)1-40-2177/35247/49
Elsberry4-10-0169/34155/31
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey21707-73
Toni Patterson (Sr.)7301-24
Blair Wise (So.)30102
Megan Geisler (Fr.)30100
Mariah Mhandu (Fr.)21001
Dori Earle (Jr.)21003
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
