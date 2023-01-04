Box: Elsberry 46, Silex 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Elsberry
|25
|7
|11
|3
|46
|Silex
|5
|10
|11
|2
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Elsberry
|5-3
|0-0
|385/48
|272/34
|Silex
|6-5
|2-1
|483/60
|437/55
|Elsberry
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Silex
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddison Isom (#4, Jr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|Rita Thoroughman (#1, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Tori Mudd (#23, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|Sara Grateke (#25, Sr.)
|3
|1-7
|0
|1-4
|0
|Karlie Ellis (#21, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Abigail Mooney (#2, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Kate Kientzy (#5, Sr.)
|2
|0-3
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Maddy Hall (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0-5
|0
|1-2
|0