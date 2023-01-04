 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Elsberry 46, Silex 28

1234Final
Elsberry25711346
Silex51011228
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Elsberry5-30-0385/48272/34
Silex6-52-1483/60437/55

Elsberry
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SilexPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddison Isom (#4, Jr.)72-61-300
Rita Thoroughman (#1, Sr.)52-30-21-20
Tori Mudd (#23, Sr.)51-41-200
Sara Grateke (#25, Sr.)31-701-40
Karlie Ellis (#21, Jr.)31-401-20
Abigail Mooney (#2, Jr.)21-40-200
Kate Kientzy (#5, Sr.)20-30-12-20
Maddy Hall (#11, Sr.)10-501-20
