|Final
|Winfield
|16
|Elsberry
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|0-1
|0-0
|16/16
|47/47
|Elsberry
|1-0
|0-0
|47/47
|16/16
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Bauer (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-10
|0
|0-1
|2
|Elena Parr (#23, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-2
|0
|3-5
|4
|LeiAnn Ford (#12, 5-1, G, So.)
|2
|1-7
|0-8
|0
|2
|Rylee Bosley (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|Chloe Kaimann (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-9
|0-2
|2-6
|4
|Kylee Howard (#21, 5-4, G, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.