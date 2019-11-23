Subscribe for 99¢
Final
Winfield16
Elsberry47
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield0-10-016/1647/47
Elsberry1-00-047/4716/16
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Bauer (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)63-1000-12
Elena Parr (#23, 5-4, G, Fr.)30-203-54
LeiAnn Ford (#12, 5-1, G, So.)21-70-802
Rylee Bosley (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-10-204
Chloe Kaimann (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)20-90-22-64
Kylee Howard (#21, 5-4, G, So.)10-10-31-20
Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

