Box: Eureka 40, Fort Zumwalt South 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3
|12
|12
|12
|39
|Eureka
|10
|5
|14
|11
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0-1
|0-0
|39/39
|40/40
|Eureka
|1-0
|0-0
|40/40
|39/39
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Halle Benskin (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-7
|0
|Jenna Smith (#15, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Sophie Warnecke (#20, 5-5, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Maddie Murphy (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-10, F, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|3
|Camie Humphrey (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Abby Hacker (#13, 5-7, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Hillyer (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-4
|3
|Natalie Harty (#15, 5-8, G, So.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|4
|Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Maison Smith (#14, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Jordan Knight (#35, 5-11, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
