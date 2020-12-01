 Skip to main content
Box: Eureka 40, Fort Zumwalt South 39
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South312121239
Eureka105141140
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South0-10-039/3940/40
Eureka1-00-040/4039/39
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Halle Benskin (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)17605-70
Jenna Smith (#15, 5-9, G, So.)7301-24
Sophie Warnecke (#20, 5-5, G, So.)51102
Maddie Murphy (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)3101-20
Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-10, F, So.)3101-43
Camie Humphrey (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)2100-13
Abby Hacker (#13, 5-7, Jr.)21000
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Hillyer (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)17423-43
Natalie Harty (#15, 5-8, G, So.)12222-24
Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, Fr.)51101
Maison Smith (#14, 5-10, G, Fr.)42003
Jordan Knight (#35, 5-11, F, So.)21003
