Box: Eureka 66, Holt 36

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|1-1
|0-0
|107/54
|86/43
|Holt
|1-1
|0-0
|103/52
|80/40
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylee Gross (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|18
|7
|1
|1-1
|4
|Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|15
|3
|3
|0-3
|0
|Brooklyn Banderman (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-2
|0
|Natalie Harty (#15, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|3
|Jordan Knight (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Makena Tripplet (#33, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brianna Ludwig (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Katie Stolz (#20, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|0
|Abby Alvernia (#30, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Alyssa Gilchrist (#11, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|3
|Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Isabella Boyce (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
