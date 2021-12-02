 Skip to main content
Box: Eureka 66, Holt 36
1234Final
Eureka1421181366
Holt68101236
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka1-10-0107/5486/43
Holt1-10-0103/5280/40
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylee Gross (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)18711-14
Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, So.)15330-30
Brooklyn Banderman (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)15232-20
Natalie Harty (#15, 5-9, G, Jr.)7112-23
Jordan Knight (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)6202-21
Makena Tripplet (#33, 5-6, G, Sr.)21001
Brianna Ludwig (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)2002-23
Katie Stolz (#20, 5-9, F, Sr.)1001-23
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)9303-60
Abby Alvernia (#30, 5-7, G, Fr.)72102
Alyssa Gilchrist (#11, 5-7, G, Sr.)6104-63
Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)6202-21
Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)4011-22
Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)21003
Isabella Boyce (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)21000
