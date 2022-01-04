Box: Eureka 74, Parkway West 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|7
|13
|2
|8
|30
|Eureka
|22
|21
|26
|5
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|8-4
|0-0
|645/54
|533/44
|Eureka
|9-3
|0-0
|706/59
|551/46
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zoe Cuneio (#32, 5-11, F, So.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|1
|Natalie Harty (#15, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Maison Smith (#14, 5-11, F, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Katie Stolz (#20, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Kaylee Gross (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|Brooklyn Banderman (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan Knight (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kylee Pickens (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kori Robinson (#22, 5-8, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brianna Ludwig (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Abby Wilken (#5, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
