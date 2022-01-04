 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Eureka 74, Parkway West 30
0 comments

Box: Eureka 74, Parkway West 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway West7132830
Eureka222126574
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West8-40-0645/54533/44
Eureka9-30-0706/59551/46
Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zoe Cuneio (#32, 5-11, F, So.)16702-21
Natalie Harty (#15, 5-9, G, Jr.)111300
Maison Smith (#14, 5-11, F, So.)105001
Katie Stolz (#20, 5-9, F, Sr.)81201
Kaylee Gross (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)7301-10
Brooklyn Banderman (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)60203
Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, So.)51101
Jordan Knight (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)30101
Kylee Pickens (#4, 5-6, G, So.)30100
Kori Robinson (#22, 5-8, F, So.)21000
Brianna Ludwig (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)21003
Abby Wilken (#5, 5-7, G, Jr.)1001-21
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News