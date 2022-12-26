 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Eureka 75, Visitation 69

1234Final
Eureka2321141775
Visitation1513132869
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka8-30-0636/58452/41
Visitation6-21-0425/39383/35

Eureka
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)198103
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)17325-63
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)10115-84
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)93101
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)8022-23
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)63002
