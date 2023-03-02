|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Springfield Central
|12
|4
|16
|11
|43
|Eureka
|23
|22
|21
|10
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Springfield Central
|0-1
|0-0
|43/43
|76/76
|Eureka
|20-7
|5-1
|1631/1631
|1205/1205
|Springfield Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|13
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|1
|Zoe Cuneio (#32, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-6
|0
|0
|0
|Kori Robinson (#22, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|9
|4-5
|0
|1-4
|0
|Mia Cuneio (#20, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|0
|Megan McCune (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|Maison Smith (#14, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0-1
|2
|Blaine Schutte (#25, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Natalie Harty (#15, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|Raegan Schnurbusch (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Marleigh Allen (#11, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|Brooklyn Banderman (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-3
|0-6
|2-2
|1
|Kylee Pickens (#4, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2