Box: Eureka 57, Pacific 45
Box: Eureka 57, Pacific 45

1234Final
Pacific121491045
Eureka161124657
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific10-90-2875/46861/45
Eureka11-82-1975/51983/52
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)176-1205-105
Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)152-62-45-61
Kiley Stahl (#41, For)52-501-13
Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)41-302-23
Hannah Bruns (#33, For)21-100-10
Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)21-20-202
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
