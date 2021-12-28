Box: Farmington 40, Francis Howell 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|7
|14
|14
|2
|37
|Farmington
|14
|8
|9
|9
|40
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|4-5
|0-0
|411/46
|388/43
|Farmington
|7-0
|0-0
|399/44
|187/21
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|2
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.