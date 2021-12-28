 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Farmington 40, Francis Howell 37
0 comments

Box: Farmington 40, Francis Howell 37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Francis Howell71414237
Farmington1489940
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell4-50-0411/46388/43
Farmington7-00-0399/44187/21
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)144201
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)11305-62
Danielle Moore (#13, G)8302-41
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)42001
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News