Box: Farmington 40, Seckman 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Farmington
|7
|14
|7
|12
|40
|Seckman
|14
|7
|9
|5
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Farmington
|3-0
|0-0
|134/45
|103/34
|Seckman
|1-4
|0-0
|143/48
|219/73
|Farmington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Coe (#11, G, Jr.)
|13
|0
|4
|1-2
|4
|Kylie Murie (#15, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Emma Robinson (#1, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jamison Spreck (#14, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Kara Deane (#4, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Karlie Williams (#12, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Caitie Weinrich (#10, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
