Box: Farmington 40, Seckman 35
Box: Farmington 40, Seckman 35

1234Final
Farmington71471240
Seckman1479535
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Farmington3-00-0134/45103/34
Seckman1-40-0143/48219/73
Farmington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Coe (#11, G, Jr.)13041-24
Kylie Murie (#15, F, Sr.)6202-20
Emma Robinson (#1, G, So.)51102
Jamison Spreck (#14, F, So.)4200-21
Kara Deane (#4, F, Jr.)3101-25
Karlie Williams (#12, F, Sr.)21001
Caitie Weinrich (#10, G, Jr.)2002-21
