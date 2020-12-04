 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 43, Ladue 40
Box: Farmington 43, Ladue 40

1234Final
Farmington91081643
Ladue12817340
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Farmington1-00-043/4340/40
Ladue1-10-093/9362/62
Farmington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)141-14-90-23
Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)72-51-20-11
Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)63-60-20-41
Annika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)52-40-11-22
Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)42-60-60-12
Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)31-100-11-24
Alesia Davis (#25, 5-10, C, Jr.)1001-21
