Box: Farmington 43, Ladue 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Farmington
|9
|10
|8
|16
|43
|Ladue
|12
|8
|17
|3
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Farmington
|1-0
|0-0
|43/43
|40/40
|Ladue
|1-1
|0-0
|93/93
|62/62
|Farmington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-9
|0-2
|3
|Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|Annika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-6
|0-1
|2
|Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|3
|1-10
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|Alesia Davis (#25, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
