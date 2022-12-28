Box: Farmington 56, Summit 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Farmington
|17
|10
|15
|14
|56
|Summit
|4
|11
|20
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Farmington
|7-0
|0-0
|361/52
|228/33
|Summit
|6-4
|0-0
|458/65
|466/67
|Farmington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-4
|5
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|0
|Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-5
|1
|Olivia Mantz (#21, 5-6, PG, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Jundt (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0