Box: Farmington 56, Summit 42

1234Final
Farmington1710151456
Summit41120742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Farmington7-00-0361/52228/33
Summit6-40-0458/65466/67

Farmington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)14224-45
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)10311-20
Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)42002
Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)4004-51
Olivia Mantz (#21, 5-6, PG, So.)30102
Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)30104
Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)21000
Katie Jundt (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)21000
