 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Farmington 59, Lindbergh 30
0 comments

Box: Farmington 59, Lindbergh 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lindbergh858930
Farmington1615161259
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh3-10-0167/42151/38
Farmington4-00-0240/60101/25
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, So.)9401-43
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)7210-20
Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)42002
Madison Mertzlufft (#40, 6-0, F, So.)42003
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)21003
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)21001
Taylor Forbes (#50, 5-7, G, So.)21000
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News