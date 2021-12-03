Box: Farmington 59, Lindbergh 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|8
|5
|8
|9
|30
|Farmington
|16
|15
|16
|12
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-1
|0-0
|167/42
|151/38
|Farmington
|4-0
|0-0
|240/60
|101/25
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|3
|Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|0
|Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Madison Mertzlufft (#40, 6-0, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor Forbes (#50, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.