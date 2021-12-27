 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 60, Francis Howell North 25
Box: Farmington 60, Francis Howell North 25

1234Final
Francis Howell North697325
Farmington201891360
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-50-2228/38300/50
Farmington6-00-0359/60150/25
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)17234-42
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)42003
Camille Krekeler (#12)21000
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)21002
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
