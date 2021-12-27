Box: Farmington 60, Francis Howell North 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|6
|9
|7
|3
|25
|Farmington
|20
|18
|9
|13
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-5
|0-2
|228/38
|300/50
|Farmington
|6-0
|0-0
|359/60
|150/25
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|17
|2
|3
|4-4
|2
|Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Camille Krekeler (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
