Box: Father McGivney 36, Granite City 34

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|4-1
|0-0
|217/43
|161/32
|Granite City
|0-3
|0-0
|94/19
|130/26
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-9
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-5
|2-2
|1
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|1
|Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-2
|0
|2
|Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-2
|0
|0
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0-3
|1-4
|1
|Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
