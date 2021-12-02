 Skip to main content
Box: Father McGivney 36, Granite City 34
Box: Father McGivney 36, Granite City 34

1234Final
Father McGivney71113536
Granite City6691334
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney4-10-0217/43161/32
Granite City0-30-094/19130/26
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)104-90-12-40
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)71-21-52-21
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)602-501
Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)42-70-202
Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-60-200
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)31-30-31-41
Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-40-102
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
