Box: Father McGivney 36, Highland 31
1234Final
Highland10135331
Father McGivney6981336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland5-171-5798/361031/47
Father McGivney13-61-1774/35595/27
Highland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)144-120-16-101
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)114-91-402
Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)41-202-22
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)31-20-11-20
Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-2004
Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, C, Sr.)21-1000
News