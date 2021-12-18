Box: Father McGivney 39, Greenville 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|8-3
|1-1
|487/44
|355/32
|Greenville
|3-8
|2-1
|340/31
|456/41
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|18
|5-12
|0
|8-10
|1
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|10
|3-4
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.