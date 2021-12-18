 Skip to main content
Box: Father McGivney 39, Greenville 35
1234Final
Father McGivney000039
Greenville000035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney8-31-1487/44355/32
Greenville3-82-1340/31456/41
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)185-1208-101
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)103-41-31-23
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)51-31-302
Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-4001
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)21-40-10-12
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
