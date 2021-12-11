Box: Father McGivney 49, Maryville Christian 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|16
|18
|9
|6
|49
|Maryville Christian
|7
|5
|1
|0
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|6-2
|1-0
|357/45
|241/30
|Maryville Christian
|0-2
|0-1
|45/6
|90/11
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|17
|6-8
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|0
|3-7
|0
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
