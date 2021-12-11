 Skip to main content
Box: Father McGivney 49, Maryville Christian 13
Box: Father McGivney 49, Maryville Christian 13

1234Final
Father McGivney16189649
Maryville Christian751013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney6-21-0357/45241/30
Maryville Christian0-20-145/690/11
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)176-81-22-20
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)81-12-401
Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)72-403-70
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)51-41-202
Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)42-30-201
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)40-21-41-20
Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, C, Sr.)21-2000
Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-10-100
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
