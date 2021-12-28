 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Father McGivney 51, Vandalia 22
0 comments

Box: Father McGivney 51, Vandalia 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Vandalia4212422
Father McGivney131120751
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vandalia1-60-1300/43398/57
Father McGivney11-41-1619/88463/66
Vandalia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)142-43-41-20
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)115-50-11-20
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)105-80-10-21
Izzie Venarsky (#4, 5-6, G, Fr.)602-201
Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, C, Sr.)21-1000
Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-40-100
Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)21-2002
Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-40-302
Sophia Ivnik (#32, 6-1, C, Jr.)21-5001
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News