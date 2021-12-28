Box: Father McGivney 51, Vandalia 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vandalia
|4
|2
|12
|4
|22
|Father McGivney
|13
|11
|20
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|1-6
|0-1
|300/43
|398/57
|Father McGivney
|11-4
|1-1
|619/88
|463/66
|Vandalia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|14
|2-4
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|11
|5-5
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|10
|5-8
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|Izzie Venarsky (#4, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|1
|Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|Sophia Ivnik (#32, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|1
