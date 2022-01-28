 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Father McGivney 53, Beardstown 24

1234Final
Beardstown000024
Father McGivney000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Beardstown1-20-0107/36141/47
Father McGivney18-72-11087/362749/250

Beardstown
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)178-901-11
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)147-120-302
Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)84-70-102
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)51-11-402
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)42-70-101
Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-10-10-11
Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-10-100
Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, C, Sr.)1001-23
