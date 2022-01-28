Box: Father McGivney 53, Beardstown 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Beardstown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Father McGivney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Beardstown
|1-2
|0-0
|107/36
|141/47
|Father McGivney
|18-7
|2-1
|1087/362
|749/250
|Beardstown
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|17
|8-9
|0
|1-1
|1
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|14
|7-12
|0-3
|0
|2
|Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|4
|2-7
|0-1
|0
|1
|Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, C, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3