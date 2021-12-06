 Skip to main content
Box: Father McGivney 55, Althoff 24
1234Final
Althoff956424
Father McGivney181416755
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff1-91-1332/33511/51
Father McGivney5-20-0154/15228/23
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)257-12011-111
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)111-12-33-30
Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)72-51-20-11
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)40-21-21-23
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)41-10-12-21
Sophia Ivnik (#32, 6-1, C, Jr.)21-200-30
Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)21-100-14
