Box: Father McGivney 55, Althoff 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|9
|5
|6
|4
|24
|Father McGivney
|18
|14
|16
|7
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|1-9
|1-1
|332/33
|511/51
|Father McGivney
|5-2
|0-0
|154/15
|228/23
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|25
|7-12
|0
|11-11
|1
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|11
|1-1
|2-3
|3-3
|0
|Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Sophia Ivnik (#32, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-3
|0
|Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|4
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.