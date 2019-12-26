Box: Father McGivney 39, Greenville JV 11
Box: Father McGivney 39, Greenville JV 11

  0
1234Final
Greenville JV000011
Father McGivney000039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenville JV0-10-011/1139/39
Father McGivney11-03-0571/571265/265
Greenville JV
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, So.)126-12001
Anna McKee (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)112-22-61-10
Madison Webb (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)63-130-104
Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, F, So.)42-4000
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Fr.)21-3001
Rachel Maller (#13, 5-5, G, Jr.)20-102-22
Macy Hoppes (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-1000
Sports