Box: Father McGivney 39, Greenville JV 11

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenville JV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Father McGivney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville JV
|0-1
|0-0
|11/11
|39/39
|Father McGivney
|11-0
|3-0
|571/571
|265/265
|Greenville JV
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|12
|6-12
|0
|0
|1
|Anna McKee (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|11
|2-2
|2-6
|1-1
|0
|Madison Webb (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-13
|0-1
|0
|4
|Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, F, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Rachel Maller (#13, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Macy Hoppes (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0