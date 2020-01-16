Box: Father McGivney 53, Metro-East Lutheran 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Father McGivney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|2-12
|1-3
|482/34
|622/44
|Father McGivney
|17-3
|5-0
|961/69
|579/41
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna McKee (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|16
|3-6
|3-6
|1-1
|3
|Madison Webb (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|15
|4-6
|1-2
|4-4
|0
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|8
|2-7
|0
|4-6
|0
|Macy Hoppes (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, F, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-2, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Maller (#13, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3