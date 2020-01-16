Box: Father McGivney 53, Metro-East Lutheran 23
0 comments

Box: Father McGivney 53, Metro-East Lutheran 23

  • 0
All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢
1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran000023
Father McGivney000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran2-121-3482/34622/44
Father McGivney17-35-0961/69579/41
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna McKee (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)163-63-61-13
Madison Webb (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)154-61-24-40
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, So.)82-704-60
Macy Hoppes (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)81-12-301
Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, F, So.)21-2000
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-2, G, Fr.)21-1000
Rachel Maller (#13, 5-5, G, Jr.)21-20-103
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports