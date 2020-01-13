Box: Father McGivney 51, Wood River 37
Box: Father McGivney 51, Wood River 37

1234Final
Wood River410111237
Father McGivney218121051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River11-52-2645/40559/35
Father McGivney16-34-0908/57556/35
Wood River
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Madison Webb (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)197-111-22-33
Anna McKee (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)151-24-91-22
Macy Hoppes (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)63-50-104
Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, F, So.)31-301-22
Rachel Maller (#13, 5-5, G, Jr.)30-11-500
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, So.)31-40-11-22
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Fr.)21-1000
