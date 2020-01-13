Box: Father McGivney 51, Wood River 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wood River
|4
|10
|11
|12
|37
|Father McGivney
|21
|8
|12
|10
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wood River
|11-5
|2-2
|645/40
|559/35
|Father McGivney
|16-3
|4-0
|908/57
|556/35
|Wood River
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Madison Webb (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|19
|7-11
|1-2
|2-3
|3
|Anna McKee (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|15
|1-2
|4-9
|1-2
|2
|Macy Hoppes (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|4
|Libby Telthorst (#20, 5-10, F, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Rachel Maller (#13, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0