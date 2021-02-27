 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 41, Hillsboro 35
Box: Festus 41, Hillsboro 35

1234Final
Hillsboro7961335
Festus84141541
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro6-173-5952/411152/50
Festus10-74-4801/35804/35
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Allen (#22, 5-5, G, So.)164-111-45-70
Emily Holt (#13, 5-9, F, Jr.)156-1603-33
Mya Courtois (#21, 5-5, G, So.)102-82-70-70
