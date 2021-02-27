Box: Festus 41, Hillsboro 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|7
|9
|6
|13
|35
|Festus
|8
|4
|14
|15
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|6-17
|3-5
|952/41
|1152/50
|Festus
|10-7
|4-4
|801/35
|804/35
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-5, G, So.)
|16
|4-11
|1-4
|5-7
|0
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|15
|6-16
|0
|3-3
|3
|Mya Courtois (#21, 5-5, G, So.)
|10
|2-8
|2-7
|0-7
|0
