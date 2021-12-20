Box: Festus 46, Herculaneum 45

|1
|Festus
|Herculaneum
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|7-2
|1-1
|448/50
|366/41
|Herculaneum
|4-5
|2-0
|408/45
|407/45
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|13
|6-10
|0
|1-2
|4
|Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|0-4
|1-3
|7-9
|3
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|4-15
|0-4
|2-7
|1
|Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-7
|1-3
|0
|0
|Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|McKenzie Welsh (#23, 6-0, P, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macey Pilliard (#22, Sr.)
|17
|7-16
|0
|3-5
|0
|Sammie Maddox (#4, Sr.)
|12
|1-1
|3-8
|1-3
|3
|Taylor Thompson (#23)
|8
|3-13
|0
|2-4
|5
|Emily Gruhala (#12, Sr.)
|4
|1-5
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Alexia Ashe (#15, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Kyrsten Britton (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
