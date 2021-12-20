 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 46, Herculaneum 45
1234Final
Festus71418746
Herculaneum12916845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus7-21-1448/50366/41
Herculaneum4-52-0408/45407/45
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)136-1001-24
Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)100-41-37-93
Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)104-150-42-71
Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)72-71-300
Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)2002-30
Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)21-2005
McKenzie Welsh (#23, 6-0, P, Sr.)21-2003
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Macey Pilliard (#22, Sr.)177-1603-50
Sammie Maddox (#4, Sr.)121-13-81-33
Taylor Thompson (#23)83-1302-45
Emily Gruhala (#12, Sr.)41-50-12-22
Alexia Ashe (#15, Sr.)21-2001
Kyrsten Britton (#5, Sr.)21-20-202
